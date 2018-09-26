Bhima-Koregaon violence: Prakash Ambedkar called for state-wide bandh, says witness

Mumbai: The two-member panel examining private witnesses in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case was on Tuesday informed that the chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM), Prakash Ambedkar, had called for a state-wide bandh on January 2. The commission was further informed that Ambedkar had withdrawn his call for bandh after the situation went out of control.

The commission, comprising Chief Justice (retd.) JN Patel and Sumeet Mullick and former chief secretary, has been appointed to probe the ‘failure’ of the government in avoiding the riots. Tukaram Gaware, a retired assistant police inspector, stepped into the witness box on Tuesday. He was cross examined by Milind Ekbote’s advocate Niteen Pradhan.

During the cross examination, Gaware while replying to Pradhan’s questions said, “Prakash Ambedkar had called for Maharashtra band on January 2, a day after the riots took place in Pune’s Bhima-Koregaon. However, Ambedkar withdrew his call after the situation went out of control.”

“I had learnt through newspapers that Ambedkar had organised Elgar Parishad on December 31 and during that meeting, he had appealed the SC and ST community members to come in huge numbers at Bhima-Koregaon and pay homage to the warriors of the community, who died in the battle with Britishers,” Gaware said.

He further said that after returning from Pune, he along with other office bearers of the organisation, had been to a local police station to register an FIR regarding the incident at Bhima-Koregaon, since several members of his organisation had sustained injuries. “Instead of registering the FIR, the cops detained me. Soon after my detention, I learnt that my building residents and members of the nearby societies were asked to shut down the shops,” Gaware told the commission. The commission would continue hearing Gaware on Wednesday and he is likely to be cross-examined by Shishir Hiray, the special public prosecutor for the case.