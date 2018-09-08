Bhima-Koregaon violence: Eyewitness testifies before inquiry panel

Mumbai: On the second day of the inquiry commission hearing on Bhima-Koregaon riots, Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hirey questioned Manisha Khopkar on her FIR asking her whether she had read it before signing, since she had complained during the hearing, all the caste-based abuses had not been included by Shrinagar Police near Pune. “After I reached home, I realised the police had not included all the casteist abuses hurled at me. I consulted my husband and later, the mandal, to file a supplementary complaint,” said Khopkar.

She was asked if she was aware of the historic importance of the Vijay Sthambh, constructed in 1821 and people coming from across the country to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon. She answered in the affirmative. “I did not go there to participate in the march, I wanted to my daughter to be acquainted with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s teachings.”

Hirey then asked Khopkar if a third party had been responsible for the violence. “Do you feel that a third group can create anarchy among other groups?” he asked. After Khopkar replied in affirmative, Hirey termed her deposition as false. Khopkar was agitated by some questions and said she stood before the commission to seek justice and with no other intention.

The lawyer for Milind Ekbote, one of the main accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case, claimed that on the Bhima-Koregaon Vijay Stambh, the names of only 26 martyred soldiers are inscribed. “After the battle in 1818, the Vijay Sthambh was constructed in 1821, which has the names of 26 inscribed, of which only one is from the Mahar community,” lawyer Niteen Pradhan said. He asked if Manish Khopkar, one of the eyewitnesses to the violence, knew about this, to which she replied in the negative. Khopkar was one of the victims of the violence – her bus was pelted with stones and later set ablaze.