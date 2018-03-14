Bhima-Koregaon violence case: Mahrashtra government opposes anticipatory bail application of Milind Ekbote

The Mahrashtra government has, meanwhile, filed an affidavit in the apex court opposing the anticipatory bail application of prime accused Milind Ekbote in the Bhima-Koregaon rioting case. The state government has opposed Ekbote’s application on several grounds, one of which is that the petitioner is not co-operating the investigation machinery. Rather, he is giving improbable information which cannot be relied upon. So, his custodial interrogation is inevitable.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis also said that the loss of property worth Rs 13 crore during the violence will be compensated by the state government. “We will form a committee under Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to assess the serious offences that were committed during the episode,” he said.

“This committee will submit recommendations to a cabinet sub-committee which will then decide whether the serious cases (too) should be withdrawn. The committee will submit its report in three months,” the chief minister said. Violence erupted when thousands of Dalits were visiting a war memorial at Bhima Koregaon on January 1 this year. Some pro-Hindutva outfits had opposed the celebration of the 1818 battle at Bhima-Koregaon. Referring to another issue raised by a member in the House, Fadnavis announced that the state government will take control of the Samadhi (memorial) of Chhatrapati Sambhaji at Vadhu. This is intended to allay misgivings that Ekbote’s organisation had taken control of the Samadhi.

When NCP’s Sunil Tatkare asked whether the government will also take action against Sambhaji Bhide of Shiv Pratishthan, Fadnavis said, “Those responsible for the violence will have to face action regardless of their caste, religion and ideology.”Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde alleged that after the violence, some women were harassed during the combing operations in Aurangabad and demanded an inquiry. Fadnavis accepted the demand.