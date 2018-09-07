Bhima-Koregaon panel: Ekbote claims to be Ambedkar follower

Mumbai: Milind Ekbote, chief of Samasta Hindu Aghadi and one of the prime accused in Bhima Koregaon riots that happened on January 1, filed his affidavit with the inquiry commission comprising of Justice (retd) J N Patel and Chief Information Officer, Sumeet Mullick.

Being cornered for the communal riots, in his affidavit, Ekbote has tried to show he has been working for the upliftment of Dalits. Ekbote claims to have been working with Dalits through Krantiveer Lahuji Vastad Pratishthan (KLVP) founded in 1988, in Pune. “I have given awards to Dalit students for excellence through this Pra­thi­sh­than,” stated Ekbote.

Ekbote claims to have constructed a hostel for Dalit students in 1995, named Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar hostel. This cost him Rs 60 lakh which he claims to have spent from the corporator’s fund. Ekbote was a elected civic corporator in 1995. For the last 25 years, Ekbote claims to have been working for beautification and maintenance of Sambhaji maharaj memorial at Vadu Budruk.