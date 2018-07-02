Bhayandar: Two men attempt to break open ATM in Kashimira, police on lookout

Bhayandar: The Thane (rural) police are on the lookout of two men who made an unsuccessful attempt to break open an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a reputed nationalised bank on the Mira-Bhayandar Road in Kashimira during the wee hours on Friday.

According to police, two men had entered the ATM kiosk at around 4:50 am. Though they tried for 30 minutes to open the machine, they apparently failed and had to go empty handed. The entire sequence of events has been captured in the CCTV cameras. Following a complaint registered by the bank manager, the police have registered a case under sections 380 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified miscreants.

“Both the miscreants had worn raincoats and had covered their faces. Since it was raining heavily, the CCTV camera’s on the road side captured hazy images due to which the registration number of the bike on which the duo fled could not be identified,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Vaibhav Shingare. With no proper security mechanism in place, most of the ATM kiosks in the twin-city are sitting ducks for criminals, this despite repeated reminders and warning by the law enforcing agencies.

A data skimming device and micro camera was recently recovered from the ATM kiosk of a reputed government owned bank in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road. “Leave aside ATMs, some of the banks have even withdrawn security personnel from their operating branches,” revealed a police officer.