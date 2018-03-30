Bhayandar: Techie beats wife’s lover to death with his helmet

Bhayandar: A 26-year-old technician has been arrested by the Kashimira police for killing his friend, after suspecting that he was into an illicit relationship with his wife. The police had recovered the body of a man from a marshy land in the Srushti Complex area of Kashimira on March 12, 2018.

Based on the Aadhar card found in the pocket, the police ascertained the identity of the deceased as Ramesh Hemant Chanara (35), a resident of Kranti Nagar in Kandivali (east). An investigating team from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit, learnt that Chanara who worked at a local garment factory was suspected to having an illicit relationship with his friend Kanhaiya Surendra Gupta’s (26) wife which often led to heated arguments and fights between them.

The police zeroed in on Gupta. The mobile tower location showed that they were at the same location in Kashimira on the day when Chanara went missing. Gupta who works as a CCTV technician was immediately arrested . Investigations revealed that Gupta had befriended Chanara and under the pretext of talking it over, had accompanied him to the crime spot. After his attempts to drill sense in the mind of Chanara to stay away from his wife, failed, an irate Gupta bashed his head with a helmet before strangulating him to death. He then dumped the body into the dense mangrove swamp and fled the spot. The accused has been booked under section 302 and 201 of the IPC.