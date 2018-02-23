Bhayandar: Swachhata’ exposed as filthy toilets sans doors in MBMC schools welcome you!

Bhayandar: For the 2,500 odd students for three co-ed civic schools operating from a single building in Bhayandar, going to toilets has become an ordeal.

This at a time when the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is harping about the Swacch Bharat Mission (SBM) – a primary part of which focuses on the day-to-day hygiene and clean toilets. However, the sanitation facilities of their own schools paint a sorry picture of unhygienic surroundings and shattered infrastructure. This came to light when social activist-Krishna Gupta used the Right to Information Act, tool to inspect and ensure if civic school children were receiving facilities as per the Right to Education Act.

Accompanied by education officer Suresh Deshmukh, Gupta visited MBMC’s building in Bhayandar, housing three schools numbered — 16, 17 and 18 for Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati medium students respectively. The activist was shocked to be greeted by dirty corridors and stinking toilets some even lacking doors. Only two sanitation workers were found present, however upon checking the attendance register confirmed the presence of eight.

“Some of the kids were found carrying brooms. Teachers confided that sanitation workers were mostly missing. Conceding the ground realities in context to extremely pathetic sanitation facilities- mainly toilets without doors, it is no more a surprise that students especially girls were forced to skip classes or altogether drop out of schools,” said Krishna. “The health and sanitation department has been intimated about the deficiencies and rectification measures were already underway,” clarified Deshmukh.