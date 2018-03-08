Bhayandar: Shortage of ARV vaccine in MBMC hospitals, dog-bite victims suffer

Bhayandar: If you happen to be a resident of the twin-city and are a victim of a dog-bite, then you are in for a tough time. Both hospitals and 10 public health centers run by the Mira Bhayandar Municpal Corporation (MBMC) have run out of stock of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) – a crucial injection administered to dog bite victims – for the past one week. This at a time when dog-biting cases have witnessed a sudden surge in the region.

As per MBMC’s health department, on any given day an average of 12 to 15 dog-bite victims visit the civic-run healing hubs to take the ARV, but they are either sent to medical stores to buy the vaccines or directed to private hospitals. Besides causing inconvenience and delay in treatment, it also burns a hole in the pocket of patients who mostly belong to the lower economic strata of the society. Admitting to the shortage, medical officer Dr. Pramod Padwal said, “Tenders have been awarded, work orders issued. A fresh stock of ARV and other needed medicines amounting Rs 2.5 crore is expected soon.”

One vial of the ARV costs between Rs 600 and Rs 800 in the market while it was administered for free at the MBMC run medical institutions. “My 10-year-old son was bitten by a stray dog on March 5. I visited both the civic-run hospitals but was turned away. We are poor daily wage workers, how can we afford the expensive treatment of private hospitals,” said Bhayandar resident Ram Dulare Paswan. Usually, doctors recommend four to five doses of the vaccine depending on the nature of the injury. Interestingly there are no concrete efforts to control birth of dogs by officials concerned.