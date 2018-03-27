Bhayandar: Retired Kargil war soldier duped by builder

Bhayandar: A retired army man who was also the member of a contingent in the Kargil war between India and Pakistan in 1999 has turned out to be one of the 12 victims who has been cheated by a builder to the tune of Rs 8 lakh under the false promise of offering a flat in Mira Road.

Following complaints registered by the duped home seekers, the Mira Road police arrested the con builder identified as Uday Sampat (57) and booked him under section 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act, 1963, police said.

Aspiring a dream home of his own, the retired army man identified as Devinder Negi had invested his entire savings in Sampat’s under construction project Dhwani Towers in the Kanakia area of Mira Road, way back in 2007.

However, Negi’s dream was rudely cut short when he realized that the builder had been duping him with plans of building a 12-storey building when he had permission to build only four. ” It is very unfortunate, that after battling for the country even defence personnel are not spared by such cheats. The police should take up the matter seriously. I have lost my entire savings.” said Negi who is not alone.

So far, 11 others who have lost a collective amount totalling more than Rs 1.21 crore, have registered complaints with the police and the numbers could be much higher. The police is also probing the role of estate agents who for their own monetary gains, lure prospective buyers by offering residential and commercial properties at tempting rates, despite being aware about the irregularities.

While Sampat has been remanded to custody, the victims suspect the involvement of his accomplice and actual mastermind of the case who is notorious for cheating flat buyers and has a series of cases registered against him at the local police station. Sr PI Vasant Labdhe has appealed other victims to come forward and register their complaints.