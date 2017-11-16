Bhayandar: Ray of hope for 4,000 families awaiting their dream homes, as MBMC exploring options

Bhayandar: Staring at an uncertain future, there is some ray of hope for around 4,000 slum dwellers who are awaiting their dream homes under the Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) project. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is now exploring options to complete, the housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – central government’s flagship project mooing housing for all.

To enhance the living standards of the urban poor, the MBMC had identified two slum clusters – Janta Nagar and Kranti Nagar in Kashimira – for implementing the housing project in 2009. The Central government gave its nod for constructing 4,136 housing units, with a carpet area of 279 sq.ft. per unit. At present just 179 slum dwellers have been rehabilitated, even as 129 flats are on the verge of completion.

As per the funding pattern of the Rs.292 crore project (which later shot up by 75 crore), the Centre and state shared 50% and 30% respectively with 9% contribution from the MBMC and the remaining to be borne by the beneficiaries. However, thanks to the inordinate delays, the Central government has already reduced the number of units from 4,136 to 2,351. Thus shattering hopes of another 1900 slum dwellers of getting their dream homes.

Moreover, the ambitious housing scheme for the urban poor could land in troubled waters as the government has pulled the financial plug, pushing other eligible beneficiaries to an uncertain future. “Yes, we are exploring feasibility and transition options of the BSUP scheme to PMAY, so as to ensure that beneficiaries are rehabilitated as early as possible,” said MBMC chief Dr. Naresh Gite. In accordance to the rules the MBMC was banking on the commercial area, which would have helped in recovering the project’s cost. However a proposal to this effect failed to get the government nod, further adding to civic woes.