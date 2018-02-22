Bhayandar: Power staffers stage protest over alleged autocratic behavior of BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

Bhayandar: To condemn the alleged autocratic behaviour of BJP legislator Narendra Mehta, hundreds of Reliance Energy Limited employees owing their allegiance to the Shiv Sena-controlled Mumbai Electric Workers Union (BEWU) went on a day-long strike on Tuesday.

Shouting slogans against the legislator, the agitators led by BEWU general secretary Vithalrao Gaikwad took out a peaceful morcha to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Bhayandar. It has been alleged that Mehta had abused three on-duty staffers of the power supplier provider before forcefully dragging them into his car and driving to the Navghar police station. The employees were in the process of restoring power supply in the Kharigaon on Sunday.

“Our employees were doing their duty and the MLA had no business abusing them. On the MLA’s behest, MBMC engineer registered a police complaint against them. Since we are from Sena, the MLA who controls BJP union, does not miss a chance to extract revenge from our people,” said Gaikwad.