Bhayandar: Pet monkey bites child, owner booked

Bhayandar: A decade-long feud between two neighbouring families in the Munshi Compound area of Kashimira took a rather unusual but violent turn when a pet monkey belonging to one of them was deliberately set loose on a 10-year-old boy on Thursday night.

The minor who was bit on the backside of his waist was rushed to a hospital where he was discharged after being administered anti-rabies vaccines. Based on the complaint registered by the child’s father — Asgar Ali Khan — a local scrap dealer, the Kashimira police has booked Haroon Ibadat Ali Khan (40) under sections 337 (causing hurt) and 189 (threat or injury to person) of the IPC. However he is yet to be arrested.

The child, a Class VI student of an Urdu medium school in Mira Village, was playing outside his tenement when Haroon set his monkey on him. Interestingly, the Kashimira police have mysteriously shied away from slapping the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act against the accused, inviting sharp criticism from animal activists who have rolled up their sleeves to ensure that the accused is not left off the hook in such a lenient way. “Law does not allow anybody to keep a monkey as pet, as it is nothing but an act of cruelty to animals, the police should have invoked the relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.” said Peace for Animals Welfare Association (PAWA), Salim Charaniya.

Despite several attempts in the form of phone calls and text messages, Senior Police Inspector — Vaibhav Shingare remained unavailable for his comments. On duty personnel confirmed that an FIR was registered in this context and further investigation into the complainant’s allegations were in process.