Bhayandar: Mission to generate employment Hey Deedee bikers ride into twin-city

Bhayandar: With a mission to train and generate employment, Hey Deedee – an all-women logistics start-up that provides delivery services for local needs and also caters e-commerce companies – has drove into the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar. The instant parcel delivery service in the region will work under the aegis of Asthra Foundation led by former mayor Geeta Jain.

Special training curriculum in two-wheeler riding and soft skills, aimed to empower underprivileged women, will be imparted by Zaffiro Learning Pvt Ltd, thus guaranteeing them a job on its Hey Deedee platform. The logistics start-up will also help the women own a scooter through soft loans. The loan is to be repaid by the beneficiaries themselves from their earnings in the form of equated monthly instalments, which will not only instill a sense of financial discipline, but will also boost confidence in them, Jain said.

“It’s great that Asthra Foundation has joined hands with us in this mission of empowering women and we are delighted to see this. This twin-city is a new geography for us, but we are sure that these opportunities are going to convert into jobs for the needy women,” said Revathi Roy, Founder of Hey Deedee. The service can also be used for e-commerce portals and food businesses that require delivery agents. Aspiring women entrepreneurs can call 9768100055 or email: asthrafoundation@gmail.com.