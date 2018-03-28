Bhayandar: MBMC is still clueless about implementation of plastic ban

Bhayandar: It has been over a week since the plastic ban came into force in the state on Gudi Padwa, however the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is still clueless about its implementation, as their officials are awaiting an official notification from the state government.

The government has given its nod to ban the use and manufacture of plastic carrybags and certain other plastic items straws and disposable plastic cutlery, like spoons, cups and plates in the state. “We are yet to receive an official intimation from the state government. Moreover, there is a bit of confusion. Once we are in receipt of the directions an elaborate road map will be chalked out to implement the ban in an effective manner,” confirmed deputy civic chief Dr Sambhaji Panpatte.

The ban on plastic bags plastic up to 50 microns was enforced after the 2005 deluge, however thanks to civic apathy, the actual implementation had remained only on paper as the banned plastic bags continue to be used and sold with impunity across the region. This despite of the fact that the extensive use of plastic bags has increased its presence in the solid waste created every day in the city.

As per official statistic sourced out from the sanitation department out of the 450 metric tonnes of solid waste generated every day in the twin-city, around 17.7 per cent consist of plastic waste. Surprisingly, no major raid or seizures has been carried out by the MBMC for the past couple of years.’