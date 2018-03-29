Bhayandar: MBMC development plan lands into controversy, state government to junk the proposal

Bhayandar: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) proposed Development Plan (DP) which had landed into controversy over allegations of favouritism and intimidation is on the way to be junked by the state government even before it could take off from the drawing boards.

The announcement was made in the assembly house by MoS Dr Ranjit Patil, in response to a Calling Attention motion moved by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday. However, clarity eludes if the DP will be scrapped after a probe or the fresh formulation will be enforced with immediate effect.

Raising apprehensions in context to the biased methodology that had been deployed while preparing the vision document, Sarnaik had raised the issue in the assembly house. In reply the minister stated that apart from the concerns raised by the legislator about land owners being coerced to pay money under the threat of imposing reservations, the government too was in receipt of several complaints.

The DP is all set to go back to square one for restructuring in accordance to section 24 of the MRTP Act, that relates to appointment of a qualified town planning officer for carrying out survey, preparing an existing-land-use map, formulating proposals of the DP and submission to the planning authority. The city and corridors of power in the MBMC was recently abuzz with the news of suspected leakage of a part of the proposed DP going viral on social media platforms prior to its tabling before the general body house. Approved in May-1997, the DP’s existence comes to an end after 20 years, paving way for a fresh 20-year vision document till 2037.