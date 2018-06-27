Bhayandar: MBMC bags Rs 3.14 lakh in fines

Bhayandar: The sanitation department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has so far seized nearly 1,166 kilograms of plastic bags and collected fines amounting to more than Rs 3.14 lakh from local traders, shopkeepers and street vendors who were found using the banned material.

The civic administration has formed 13 special squads, each comprising five personnel led by the respective zonal sanitary inspectors who have been empowered to swoop down on erring establishment, seize the banned material and impose fines on the violators.

Notably, the government has issued the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products notification that banned the manufacture, use, storage, distribution, sale, import and transportation of all kinds of plastic items. The ban covers a wide range of articles made of plastic and thermocol, including, bags, dishes, cups, glasses, bowls, forks, spoon, straw, containers, and decoration items.