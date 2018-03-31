Bhayandar: Fleecing, overcharging in the name of Aadhaar under MBMC’s nose

Bhayandar: To end overcharging and to ensure that all enrolments, even those by private agencies, come under direct supervision of the authorities, Aadhaar-issuing authority Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had directed states to accommodate external sites to government or municipal premises. However, fleecing and overcharging enrollers continues with impunity right under the nose of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

It should be noted that following UIDAI guidelines, the municipal administration had suggested 32 civic properties including ward offices, hospitals, schools Citizen Facilitation Centre, (CFC) and community buildings where the enrolment centres could be set up. However, only 12 were approved out of which just six are in a position to provide services by UIDAI’s empanelled enrolment agency.

The anomalies have been brought to light by student activists of the Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena from one of the enrolment centres in MBMC’s ward office in Mira Road. While fresh enrolments have to be done free of cost, for updating name, demographic or bio-metric data, the applicant has to pay Rs 25. In blatant disregard to the UDAI guidelines, the agencies have been fleecing anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 200 from applicants.

In response to a complaint by the MNS activists, municipal commissioner BG Pawar has assured to investigate the matter and take steps towards cancellation of registration of those found involved in such malpractices. While senior officials in the MBMC which is a nodal agency for the project feigned ignorance in context to Aadhaar’s latest statistical records.

As per UIDAI records, as on January 31, 2017, the twin-city had a population of 8,56,079 of which 7,55,764 had got their Aadhaar accounts activated, which is 88.28 percent. However, with the estimated population of the region currently hovering around 12 lakh, around 30 percent people are yet to register for Aadhaar.