Bhayandar: Enrollment centre’s irregular timings leave people Aadhaar-less

Bhayandar: Rocked by complaints of overcharging, Aadhaar enrollment centres in Bhayandar are now under the scanner for their irregular timings of operation causing tremendous hardship to local residents.

At a time when only 6 out of the 12 approved centers are in a position to provide services, the laxity shown by enrolling agents have compounded woes. The latest to face the ordeal is 78-year-old widow – Flora Samuel Mackwan, who traveled all the way from Navghar Road to the official enrollment center on the first floor of the community hall building in Bhayandar (west).

Hoping to save the hardships of waiting in queue, Mackwan left home early and reached the centre before 10 am to get her Aadhaar updated, but to her disappointment, the centre was yet to open and nobody was present to guide. Despite waiting for over an hour, the doors remained closed and the elderly woman had to return empty handed. “Some private agents were demanding Rs 1000 for the work, when I learnt about this centre operating under the aegis of the civic administration and provided the services for free, prompting me to travel all the way here, but only to see the locked doors. It’s really frustrating.” said Mackwan.

“Least cared about the hardships faced by citizens, especially the elderly and physically challenged, personnel attached to the enrollment agency are operating and closing the center at their own freewill.” charged social activist-corporator – Rohit Suvarna who has dashed off a complaint to the authorities against the irregularities.

To end overcharging and to bring enrollment centers under direct supervision of the authorities, Aadhaar-issuing authority Unique Identification Authority of India had directed states to accommodate external sites to government or municipal premises. However, fleecing and overcharging enrollers continue with impunity right under the nose of the administration.