Bhayandar: Duo arrested for attack on gas agency cashier

Bhayandar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit of the Thane (rural) police arrested two men for their involvement in attacking the cashier of a local Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply agency, following an unsuccessful bid of bag snatching by bike borne criminals in Bhayandar on June 15.

While one of the accused turned out to be a colleague of the victim, the other worked at a gas agency in Palghar district.

The cashier identified as Gopal Bhatti (41) was on his way to deposit Rs 5.57 lakh in a bank, when a masked biker drove close and tried to snatch the bag, but Bhatti firmly held on to it.

Failing to get the bag, the pillion rider who was wearing a helmet attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon before speeding away, police said. Sensing the gravity of the brazen daylight crime, SP Dr Mahesh Patil deputed the LCB team to conduct parallel investigations into the case. A team led by Sr. PI Vyankat Andhale and API Pramod Badhak scanned CCTV images and zeroed down on the accused bikers. Based on a tip-off the LCB team apprehended-Shiv Singh Bhatti (26) and Sher Singh Khichi (28).

“It emerged that Shiv, who worked as a mechanic at the gas agency in Bhayandar had tipped off Khichi, also a gas agency employee, about the cash being carried by Gopal. While Khichi rode the bike, the pillion rider carried out the attack. The duo has been arrested and a hunt is on to nab their accomplice,” said Badhak.

A case under section 394 of the IPC has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to custody after they were produced before the District Sessions Court, Thane.