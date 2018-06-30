Bhayandar: Cops nab man who called missing person’s relatives for ransom!

Bhayandar: A 25-year-old man from Jalgaon who called telephone numbers listed on the poster of a missing person to demand ransom money from his family has landed into the custody of the Bhayandar police.

A team led by PSI Sunil Baghal under the supervision of Thane (rural) SP Dr Mahesh Patil and ASP Atul Kulkarni, nabbed the accused Hemant Ingle from Bhusawal railway station on Thursday.

As per officials, the complainant Anil Shah had reported his elder brother Chetan (48) missing from his house in Bhayandar on 9, May 2018. Posters were put up at public places including bearing Chetan Shah’s photograph and his brother’Anil’s phone number, proclaiming a cash reward of Rs. 3 lakh to anyone who provided information about his whereabouts.

A few weeks later, Anil began getting ransoms calls from an unidentified caller who claimed he had kidnapped his brother and demanded Rs 3 lakh for his safer return. The caller who wanted the money to be delivered at Bhusawal railway station, even threatened to remove and sell Chetan’s kidney if his demands were not met.

After getting information about the ransom call, the police team laid a trap and apprehended Ingle with the help of their counterparts in Faizpur and the Railway Police Force ( Bhusawal).

A native of Bamnod village in the Yawal region of Jalgaon, the accused had apparently hatched a plan to pose as a kidnapper and make ransom calls after spotting a poster of the missing man on the train.

A case under section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the IPC has been registered against Ingle who has been remanded to police custody.

Not ruling out Ingle’s involvement in other similar crimes, PSI Baghal is conducting further investigations into the case. Meanwhile, the missing man is yet to be traced.