Bhayandar: Cops hunt for con builders who duped couple of Rs 8 lakh

Bhayandar: The Bhayandar police are on the look out of a father-son duo, both believed to be fly-by-night builders who duped a couple to the tune of Rs. 8 lakh by promising them a flat in their dubious construction project at Rai village.

The duo identified as Om Prakash Singh (50) and his son Vikram Singh (30) had floated a construction company VIP Realtors having its office in Malad. Acting on a complaint registered by Puja Choudhary, the police registered an FIR under Section 420 of the IPC against the accused duo who are still at large. In her statement to the police the complainant, Pooja said that in 2012 they were shown a plot in Rai village where the accused claimed to shortly start construction work of a 4-storyed building which was set to be completed in 2013.

Impressed by their sweet talks, the complainant booked an apartment by paying Rs 8 lakh. However, six year later, not a brick has been laid since the complainant booked her dream home in the residential project prompting her to approach police. “We have booked the duo under Section 420 of the IPC. However, both have absconded, but would be behind bars soon,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble who has cautioned home seekers to verify the credentials of the developer and also check the legality of the project.