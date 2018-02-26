Bhayandar: Cops arrest cabbie who operated during the day and stole goats in the night

Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Bhayandar police have arrested one person who is said to be the member of a notorious gang which used to move around in a tempo followed by a private cab as a pilot vehicle for stealing goats in the region.

According to the police, they received a complaint from Feroze Nizam Shaikh (47), that five goats belonging to him had mysteriously disappeared from out of his tenement in Jai Ambe Nagar, a sprawling slum cluster in Bhayandar (west) at around 3:30 am on Friday. An investigating team led by Police Inspector Sunil Bagal, scanned footages procured from CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations on the escape routes. “In one of the footage obtained from the nearby Jesal Park subway, our team spotted a tempo ferrying the stolen goats, but to our surprise, the tempo was closely being followed by a private cab,” said SPI R Kamble.

The cops noted down registration number of both the vehicles and used the Vahan software to track the addresses of their owners, however both the addresses in Nallasopara were found to be incomplete. Since both the vehicles were found to be hypothecated, PSI Bagal established contact with the concerned finance company and sourced out the mobile numbers of the vehicle owners. It emerged both the owners who had deployed drivers, were unaware about the misuse of their vehicles. While the cab driver identified as Dilip Kumar Kedar Prasad (37) has been arrested, the tempo driver and his suspected accomplices are still at large.