Bhayandar: Conman robs collegian over fake mishap

Bhayandar: Conmen in the twin-city have a new trick up their sleeves – they cook up a stories about fake accidents, accusing the gullible for their involvement.

One such con-artist has landed into the custody of the Navghar police for adopting this new technique to rob a collegians gold chain in Bhayandar. The collegian — Sandip Garad was accosted by a stranger who accused him of ramming into his friend’s bike which had left him seriously injured. When Garad pleaded ignorance, the stranger claimed that the description of the offending biker matched his physical appearance and forced Garad to meet his friend and prove his innocence. Garad who unwillingly accompanied the strange was asked to remove his gold chain, else it may get misplaced if at all a fight takes place between him and the irate family members whose son was seriously injured. A terrified Garad, did what he was told and handed over the chain which the stranger put in a matchbox and hid it under a stone, asking him to take it back while returning. A few minutes later, the accused disappeared and the chain had also vanished. Realising he was conned, Garad registered a complaint with the Navghar police.

Based on the information provided by the complainant, a police team led by API Tikaram Thatkar under the instructions of Sr PI Ram Bhalsingh intensified vigilance and spotted the suspect Naseer Badshah Shaikh loitering near the railway station, apparently in search of a new target. The police took him into custody and upon questioning Shaikh admitted to the crime.