Bhayandar: Cash-strapped MBMC plans exotic junket to Coorg

Bhayandar: In yet another classic example of wasting public money, the BJP-led governance in the Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to embark on a junket under the guise of a study tour to a hill station at Karnataka.

This at a time when citizens are already baffled with a steep hike in property tax and water charges, the stock of anti-rabies vaccines for dog bite victims has exhausted and spraying work to battle mosquito menace has been discontinued after 180 personnel were shown the doors due to insufficient funds.

Envisaging a price tag of around 45 lakh, the itinerary of the 4-day exotic tour includes a three day stay at Coorg – a hill stations in Karnataka and a day’s visit to Udipi where the participants will pay a visit to the local municipal council before flying back to Mumbai on May 6.

A resolution to this effect has been passed in the standing committee meet. Ruled by BJP with 61 corporators, the MBMC has 95 members including 22 and 12 from the Sena and Congress respectively. As of now 50 corporators have given their affirmation for participation. However, the Congress leadership has warned their members to stay away from the tour.

“Some of our corporators had unknowingly expressed their willingness, but after clear instructions from our leader Muzaffar Hussain, none of our members will be part of the troupe. The budget is in a mess and public money should be utilized in a much meaningful manner,” said Congress corporator Anil Sawant. Echoing a similar view, leader of opposition, Raju Bhoir (Shiv Sena) said, “A meeting has been called on the subject by our legislator Pratap Sarnaik. We too are contemplating to boycott the tour.”

At the end of the tour, the members are supposed to give a presentation of the knowledge gained from the trip. However, past experience has brought out hardly anything worthwhile by way of learning.