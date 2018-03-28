Bhayandar: ASP raids hookah parlour in Kashimira

Bhayandar: A notorious hookah parlour in Kashimira which had earned notoriety for its nefarious activities and attracting members of the younger generation, was finally raided by a police team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police- Atul Kulkarni, a little past midnight on Tuesday. Following information about use of nicotine and tobacco laced hookah being served at Hang Out Hookah Lounge in Kashimira, the police team swooped down at the joint and nabbed five men including the operator. According to the police the establishment was running sans permissions from authorities. While a large number of hookah pipes, pots and cash amounting more than Rs.15,000 was seized during the raid, a case under the relevant sections of the Control of Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) has been registered against the accused.

“Those involved in such illegal acts will not be spared. Action will continue till the menace is not flushed out from the region,” assured Kulkarni. It has been alleged that owing to mild punitive action under the COTPA Act, the hookah mafia remains unfazed by such raids and continue their illegal activities. Dozens of hookah parlours that have sprung in the twin-city have transformed into vice-dens playing host to locals, especially youngsters, for substance abuse which forms a part of their lifestyle.