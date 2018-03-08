Bhayandar: After rap from Bombay High Court on mangrove destruction, cops book two MBMC corporators

Bhayandar: Spurred by a tight rap from the Bombay High Court, the Thane (rural) police finally registered an FIR against 68 people including two sitting corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for destructing mangroves to construct their own offices and commercial establishments in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira.

Apart from slapping cases under the relevant sections of the Environment (Protection) Act, all the accused including both the corporators – identified as Parshuram Mhatre (BJP) and Anita Patil (Shiv Sena) – have also been charged for grabbing government property which is in contravention of the provisions in the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code. The action followed directions by a division bench comprising Justice SC Dharamadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the social crusader, Bharat Mokal.

Despite complaints by the social crusader followed by inspection report filed by the local tehsildar in March, 2016, clearly exposing the massive encroachments on public land and murder of mangroves due to rampant dumping on the wet-spaces, none of the culprits were taken to task, especially the influential corporators who enjoy patronage provided by their political bosses and a section of corrupt civic officials.

Not satisfied with the cosmetic action, Mokal said, “These law breakers have not been booked under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act. All this partiality will be brought to the notice of the judiciary.” Interestingly some of the officials in MBMC’s Public Works Department (PWD) are also under the scanner of investigations for facilitating structures that illegally sprung up on reclaimed land and also constructing toilets on the wetlands. Meanwhile, a demolition squad from the MBMC led by Sanjay Donde launched a drive on Wednesday to raze the concerned illegal constructions including three party offices and ten commercial establishments.