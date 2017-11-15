Bhayandar: After 25-year wait, expansion work starts on roads in Uttan

Bhayandar: In what that did not happen in more than 25 years, the BJP-led civic administration has finally managed to embark on a road widening drive in Uttan near Bhayandar.

Responding positively to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief- Dr.Naresh Gite’s call, property owners in Uttan village voluntarily began razing portions of thier properties falling inside the road line on Monday. According to civic officials, they had marked the portions within the road margin line at Uttan naka, this tagged with a request of voluntary action to ensure minimum damage to structures.

With heavy vehicular movement compounded by regular plying of public transport buses, the Uttan naka is proned to bottleneck traffic for the past more than two decades, posing immense inconveience to motorists, pedestrains and bus commuters. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the residents and shop owners began work to pull down the structures. ” It is good that citizens are voluntarily pulling their structures. On our part we would compensate the effected with TDR, albeit they should be eligible for the claims with all ownership documents in place.” said Dr. Gite.

It should be noted that the MBMC is planning to widen the Uttan junction to 9 meters for better traffic flow in the highly congested area. “As per our promise, we are committed to provide better infrastructure facilities to the people of the region and Uttan is one of our priorities.” said legislator-Narendra Mehta. The civic body has also chalked out an elaborate roadmap to widen the road from Netaji Subashchandra Bose Municipal Stadium to Uttan.