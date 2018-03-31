Bhayandar: 5 Bangladeshis held for their involvement in armed robbery

Bhayandar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit of the Thane (rural) police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals for their involvement in an armed robbery at a house near Chena bridge in Kashimira on March 22, 2018. The accused – identified as Mohd. Palash Ismail Hawaldar (32), Lukman Cheena Miya (23), Bappi Akubar Shaik (27), Mohd. Monir Latif Shaikh (31), Mohd. Akram Irfan Ali (28) – are natives of remote villages in Khulna district of Bangladesh who were presently holed up in a tenement in Janta Chawl, Kashimira.

An armed robbery was reported from Gokul Wagh’s house. Wagh and his family were fast asleep when the miscreants broke into their house at around 2:30 am. The gang took the family hostage and tied their hands and legs before fleeing with a booty totaling Rs 8.98 lakh.

Based on footages captured by CCTV cameras, a team led by Sr PI Vyenkat Andhale and PSI Pramod Badhak under the supervision of Addl. SP Prashant Kadam, zeroed it on a Chevrolet car which was used in the crime. The police tracked the car and nabbed the accused late on Wednesday night. Investigations revealed that all five accused were Bangladeshi nationals. Three of them had officially flew into the country, while the other two had sneaked in illegally via rail route.