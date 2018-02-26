Bhayandar: 20 passengers escape from ST bus which tilted in a muddy stretch

Bhayandar: More than 20 passengers including the driver and conductor had a narrow escape when the State Transport bus in which they were travelling tilted after its tyres got stuck in a muddy stretch of loose soil at the busy Ahinsa Chowk in Bhayandar (west) on Sunday morning.

The bus was headed towards Bhayandar railway station from Thane when the mishap occurred. Fortunately, nobody was injured. According to locals, the problem had arisen because of the negligence of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) appointed private contractors who had mysteriously delayed the relaying of the road dug up for drainage work.

“A pregnant pedestrian who was standing near the chowk (traffic island) was fortunate to escape unhurt. Despite ongoing work and half-baked roads, the contractors are least cared to install the mandatory safety barricades and nor is the civic administration cared to inspect such glaring anomalies which has posed a serious threat to the life and limb of motorists and pedestrians,” alleged social activist, Vikram Mutaliya. After hours of efforts, the trapped bus was pulled out with the help of a crane.