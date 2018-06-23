Bhayandar: 15-year-old girl ends life after failing twice in class IX exams

BHAYANDAR: A 15-year-old girl from Bhayandar, studying in class IX, ended her life on Friday afternoon. Prima facie investigations hinted upon the fact that the girl took the extreme step as she did not want to study further after failing to clear her annual examinations for the second time.

Reeling under depression, the girl (name withheld) hanged herself to the ceiling fan of her living room in the New Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) where she stayed with her mother and two siblings. The girl’s father works abroad. According to the police, since the girl who had failed twice did not wish to study further and took the extreme step when her mother had gone to school in order to secure admission for her in the current academic session, said the police who have also recovered a suicide note from the apartment.

An investigating team led by Police Sub Inspector- Dinesh Kadam inspected the spot and recorded the statements of the family members. While the body was sent for an autopsy, a case of suicidal death has been registered at the Navghar police station.