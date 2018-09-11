Bharat Bandh: MNS on vandalising spree

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists vandalised a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator’s office in Malad after the Congress Party called for a nationwide bandh on Monday. Notably, this was the first time MNS participated in the bandh since its inception in 2006. The activists broke chairs and overturned benches of BJP corporator Vinod Mishra’s office in Ward no 43 in Malad. The office shutters were half open when party cadres went and vandalised the office. Raj Thackeray had issued a statement urging his party workers to ensure there be no destruction of property during the bandh, but his followers didn’t pay heed to the party supremo.

In Borivali, MNS activists brought out bicycles and horse carts as a protest against incessant rise in fuel prices. The activists rallied around shouting anti-government slogans and urging people to join and cooperate with the protests. “We are giving no reasons to the government even in our protests and hence using bicycles and horse carts instead of bikes. We also urge people to use these mediums and take a stand against the government,” said Nayan Kadam, vice president, MNS, adding, “The bandh is neither to support nor against any party. It is for the public who is facing anguish due to rampant rise in fuel. And also against the government which is not listening to people’s problems.” The MNS party workers also halted the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro at DN Nagar before they were detained by local police. They also stopped vehicular traffic for a brief while at DN Nagar. Mumbaikars said it felt more like it was MNS-organised bandh rather than Congress organised.