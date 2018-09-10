Bharat Bandh In Pics! How Mumbai was affected by shutdown over rising fuel prices

The all-India anti-fuel price hike shutdown evoked a mixed response in Maharashtra on Monday, with all parties – barring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena – joining it wholeheartedly.

The shutdown was backed by other opposition parties such as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Samajwadi Party, the Peasants and Workers’ Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Workers from several political parties, including the Congress and the MNS, briefly disrupted transport services by stopping suburban trains and metro rail at various places in Mumbai.

In Mumbai and other cities, large numbers took to the streets, railway stations, bus depots, and other public places carrying banners and placards, raising anti-government slogans, taking out processions or staging sit-in protests against the spiralling prices of petrol, diesel and gas. However, suburban trains, BEST buses, schools and colleges functioned normally. But shops and commercial establishments downed shutters in many localities.

Here are some Pictures which tell the story of Mumbai today