Bentley Bentayga SUV worth Rs 4.45 dumped outside a roadside garage in Mumbai

Bentley Bentayga, is one of India’s most expensive SUV, the price of the SUV starts from Rs 3.85 crore. Recently a Bentley Bentayga SUV was clicked at a roadside garage, the images were shared by Automobili Ardent on Facebook and shows a white Bentayga right outside a local garage without a fuel filler cap, and the grille is also missing.

No it was not an emergency breakdown, because the car companies provide roadside assistance to the car owners. Also, the fuel filler cap could have been removed to match the paint of the car, a regular procedure by local garages to match the paint right.

However, there are no official details on the whole incident. Also, the variant of this SUV is not known because Bentley sells two variants of Bentayga in India which is Bentley V8 turbocharged petrol motor and Bentley W12 turbocharged petrol motor. The prices of the Bentayga V8 start at Rs 4.45 crore, while the W12 variant sells for Rs 5.06 crore. The Bentayga is imported through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.