Believe it or not! Youth are seeking leisure time sans technology and social media
Mumbai: Technology has made wonders and made life easier for individuals. From extending lives of people to producing a test-tube baby, technology is ubiquitous. However, it has taken its toll on the current generation and now the overload is seeing some youth also look for ways to avoid technology and social media.
The romance with technology and social media is fading for many youth in Mumbai owing to information overload. Youth, especially Christians who refrained from using social media during Lent, said they are too dependent on technology which is taking a toll on their brains and they feel anxious in their daily lives. Christians tend to forgo their favourite temptations during the 40 days of Lent, and this year, several youngsters chose to avoid spending too much time on social media.
“I stay away from social media or technology in general for Lent. It is not only for religious reasons, but it will also test my resilience to stay away from it. Technology should not take control over a person, so I am having a digital detox,” said Elria Fernandes, a Malad resident and a teacher in St Xavier’s College.
While some abstain from technology to check their restraint, some get carried away by the sheer force of technological ‘tsunami’ that has surfaced over the years. A student from Kandivali said he suffered from anxiety and stress in his daily lives, unaware that over-exposure to technology was the reason behind it. “I spent more than 12 hours with technology. Gadgets, applications, and social media take most of my time. But as soon as I go away from it, I feel weird and am not able to socialise,” said the 21-year-old.
Also Read: India’s youth ‘excited’ about digital job prospects: Survey
Many teenagers also confess there is ‘too much information’ on social media and they want to stay away from it in their leisure time. “On weekends, I don’t use my mobile phones to keep myself updated at all. No news, no information, no chatting or socialsing, nothing. It is like constant badgering on us, as if someone is prying in on us. I surround myself with more than enough of technology over the weekdays,” said Avni Kanakia, a 22-year-old engineering student.
Sagar Mundada, child psychologist and chairman of the youth wing of the Indian Medical Association, said that inability to communicate with people comes from virtual socialising. “It is because they are used to chatting and messaging and socialising through applications that they are unable to speak in person. They don’t have an iota of confidence in them. They are like two personalities of the same person. This is something to get worried about,” he said.
Mundada added that the current generation also got bored with a particular thing after a while. “This can also be attributed to technology. You don’t like something, swipe it and wipe it. With a click, or a remote control, or a finger swipe, you can let go of the things you don’t like. This can also be the reason of constant unrest among the generation,” he concluded.
JUST ARRIVED
- Believe it or not! Youth are seeking leisure time sans technology and social media
- Pooja Hegde looks hot in the yellow swim suit! (see the pictures)
- Donald Trump talks with British PM Theresa May on Syria
- Mumbai: Activists travel by local trains to protest for delay in Justice Loya’s case
- Ujjain: ‘Bharat Bandh’ gets mass support, no untoward incident reported in city
EDITOR’S PICK
Cauvery dispute: Endless water Wars
The Centre’s reluctance to set up a separate authority to distribute Cauvery waters among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry…
India and Nepal on the same page again?
The foreign ministry mandarins in South Block miscalculated hugely when India cold-shouldered K P Sharma Oli in the run-up to…
Private banks raise governance concerns
Controversies at two of India’s top three private banks have raised concerns, not merely about fraud and bad loan, but…
Controlled elections Panchayat elections in West Bengal
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to provide relief to the BJP which had sought its intervention following widespread incidents…
Why Narendra Modi government has a problem with media
Last week, the Modi government had a Trumpian moment. In a debate reminiscent of the battle between President Donald Trump…