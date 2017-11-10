Free Press Journal
Belgium's Royal couple play cricket in Mumbai, Sehwag presents King Philippe with autographed bat

Belgium’s Royal couple play cricket in Mumbai, Sehwag presents King Philippe with autographed bat

— By Priyanka Vartak | Nov 10, 2017 03:23 pm
PTI Photo by Shashank Parade

Belgium’s Royal couple King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, who are on a week-long trip to India, on Friday visited the Oval Maidan in Mumbai and played cricket with students organised by UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund). Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was also present to be a part of the event. Sehwag also presented King Philippe with an autographed bat.

This is the maiden state visit to the country for the Belgium royal couple, after Philippe ascended the throne in 2013, who earlier visited the iconic Taj Mahal. The visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties, including in trade in other areas of cooperation, will also mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The theme of the visit is innovative partnership for the 21st century.

The couple had arrived in India on November 5 for a seven-day visit, and will conclude the visit on November 11. This was their first visit to India, and the Mumbai visit would be the last leg of their one-week visit to the country.

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde (C) and King Philippe (L) interact with schoolchildren during a UNICEF cricket clinic at The Oval maidan in Mumbai on November 10, 2017.
Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are on a state visit to India until November 11. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde (C) and King Philippe (R) interact with school children during a UNICEF cricket clinic with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (L) at The Oval maidan in Mumbai on November 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde interacts with a schoolgirl during a UNICEF cricket clinic at The Oval maidan in Mumbai on November 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Schoolchildren show Belgium’s Queen Mathilde how to bowl during a UNICEF cricket clinic at The Oval maidan in Mumbai on November 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Mumbai: Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and King Philippe play cricket at the Oval maidan, in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade

Mumbai: King Philippe of Belgium play cricket at the Oval maidan, in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade

Schoolchildren show Belgium’s King Philippe how to take his stance during a UNICEF cricket clinic at The Oval maidan in Mumbai on November 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

