Belgium’s Royal couple play cricket in Mumbai, Sehwag presents King Philippe with autographed bat

Belgium’s Royal couple King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, who are on a week-long trip to India, on Friday visited the Oval Maidan in Mumbai and played cricket with students organised by UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund). Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was also present to be a part of the event. Sehwag also presented King Philippe with an autographed bat.

This is the maiden state visit to the country for the Belgium royal couple, after Philippe ascended the throne in 2013, who earlier visited the iconic Taj Mahal. The visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties, including in trade in other areas of cooperation, will also mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The theme of the visit is innovative partnership for the 21st century.

Their Majesties the King and Queen of the Belgians learn about #cricket with @virendersehwag and children in #Mumbai #BELIND2017 pic.twitter.com/SnJ1g2fYQF

