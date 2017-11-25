Belgaum to be part of Maharashtra if Shiv Sena voted to power: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that If the Sena is voted to power, he will merge the disputed Marathi speaking border regions (Belgaum) into Maharashtra”. He was addressing a rally at Nessri in Kolhapur district.

The Sena president, while commenting on the bungling in the loan waiver scheme, stated that he would not allow farmers to be cheated and if need be relinquish power and side with the people. Thackeray commenced his two day tour of Kolhapur and Western Maharashtra on Friday. Addressing the rally, Thackeray said, “Karnataka chief minister says that in order to stay in Karnataka one must know to speak Kannada language. It is regrettable Maharashtra chief minister does not say the same thing.”

He further said the Sena has always stood firm behind the Marathi speaking population in the border regions of Karnataka with Maharashtra. Referring to the saffron colour at the rally, he said that this will not be enough and urged the people to give power to the Sena and the party will not rest till the disputed region is not made part of Maharashtra.

Addressing farmers at Shenoli, Thackeray came down from the dais and interacted with the farmers. “The farmer who is spraying pesticides on crops is himself falling victim to that very pesticide,” he added. Thackeray further said, “The loan waiver for farmers has remained only on paper.” Referring to his recent meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Thackeray said, “It was decided they would not make their meeting public. But, after meeting me, Pawar senior also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

He added that he had hoped that Pawar would have spoken about farmers with Fadnavis, but instead he talked about Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Taking sarcastic dig at BJP’s Minister for Revenue and local MLC Chandrakant Patil, the Sena president remarked, “There is a minister’s parcel in your district. What has he done for the development of Kolhapur?”.