Batchmate used to follow her, say murdered techie’s parents

Pune: A 23-year-old woman IT professional from Bengal was murdered by an unidentified person after an argument between them barely a few metres from her office here, the police said as chilling details of the case emerged on Sunday.

As the killing sent shock-waves among the IT employees, the police formed multiple teams to nab the assailant and launched probe from various angles amid suspicion that the attacker had been following the victim, Antara Das.

Das, who was working with an IT major here, was attacked by the man with a sharp-edged weapon near Kanbay Chowk in Talawade on Friday night barely 500 metres from her workplace on the outskirts of the city, while she was walking down from her office.

“According to her parents, a youth, who was with Antara during training in Bengaluru, was following her. Since they have expressed their suspicion, we are investigating from that angle and also from other points,” said a police officer with local Crime Branch.

“We are focusing on whether the incident could be the fallout from an affair or one-side affair. Teams have been dispatched to Bengaluru for further investigations,” said SP Pune (Rural) Jai Jadhav.

Another crime branch officer said, “The angle of robbery has, however, been ruled out as valuables with the woman were found intact.”

Talking to PTI, one of the eyewitnesses, Satyendra Sinha, who rushed Das to a nearby hospital with the help of some passerby, said, “While riding the bike near Kanbay chowk, I saw a couple having an argument and suddenly saw that the girl collapsed on the pavement.”

“As I stopped, the woman, who was bleeding, came near my bike, held my hand and pleaded for help saying “save me”. She felt unconscious near the bike. Meanwhile, the person, who was wearing a blue-black T-shirt, disappeared from the spot,” Sinha said.

“I then, with the help of a car driver, rushed her to the nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead later,” Sinha, who works with a private firm, said. He added that since it was dark and there were no streetlights on the road, the face of the person, with whom the woman was having an argument, could not be seen.

According to the police, IT firm Capegemini, where Das was working, said in a statement that she had left the office at around 8 pm on Friday.

As per the company policy, if any employee is not availing the transport facility of the company and going on his or her own, they have to mention in one of the registers about the mode of travel they were taking, the statement said.

“As per the statement, the woman, before leaving, mentioned in the register that she would go by auto rickshaw,” an official said.

Meanwhile, parents of Das, who came from Kolkata to Pune on Saturday night, performed her last rites here in the city.

An official statement by the spokesperson of Capegemini said, “We are shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic death of our employee. We stand with the family in this hour of loss and are extending all possible support to the investigation authorities.”