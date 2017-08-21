Banks won’t give loans to developers not registered under MahaRERA

RERA has been a big relief for the home buyers across the country. While RERA saves the homebuyers from getting trapped in developers’ web. But now adding to developers’ miseries, the banks have said that if the project is not registered under MahaRERA, they won’t give loans.

According to a report in Loksatta, till now around 13,000 projects have been registered with MahaRERA, but if the project is not registered under MahaRERA the developers won’t get loans. This also means the credit which developers used to get from the banks will also be stopped, which means it will be difficult for the developer to pay for daily wages to its employees.

The real estate sector mainly works on credits and loans, but as of now banks have taken a stand to not to give out loans, which will hit the real estate sector harder. Many developers who ran away from not registering their projects under MahaRERA will have to face a lot of trouble now.

Jaxay Shah, President of CREDAI, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about the problems which the developers are facing. Banks and financial institutions have stopped lending suddenly. Therefore, many home-based projects in partial phases have been closed. Initially, the construction business was jammed due to the settlement. And the banks have also stopped giving out remaining instalments, due which the development has stopped.