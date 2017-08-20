Banks to go on strike on Aug 22

Mumbai: The United Forum of Bank Unions on Saturday announced that they have called for all India bank strike on August 22, 2017. This decision was taken after a meeting with Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). IBA could not commit to resolve any of the demands stating that all the demands of the union are policy issues of the government but they only appealed to the unions to withdraw the strike. Few demands of the union include not to privatise public sector banks; stop plans of mergers and consolidation of banks. and do not write off corporate non-performing assets (NPAs) among their other demands. A total of 17 demands have been submitted by the Union.