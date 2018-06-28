Banks should be sensitive when allotting crop loans to farmers: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Banks should remember it is their obligation to the nation to give loans to farmers during the crop season and they should be sensitive to the needs of farmers when disbursing these loans, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting with senior officials of leading banks.

Fadnavis also took an overview of the Hybrid Annuity of road works in the state and discussed the challenges faced by the banks in financing these projects. Informing the bankers of the start of the kharif season, Fadnavis said, “The farmers said they will require financial assistance to purchase seeds, fertilisers and minerals. They will require timely disbursal of crop loans.” He cautioned the bankers against taking a high-handed approach. “Regional branches of your banks are often seen to be insensitive towards farmers and their financial needs. This needs to be avoided in order to quell the anger of farmers.” He instructed the bankers to inform their officers on field to maintain this attitude.

The state government reminded the banks of the state-level committee meeting bank officials had attended, saying the decisions taken at that time on disbursal of loans had to be implemented.

Fadnavis reviewed the Hybrid Annuity (HA) of state road works to be rolled out in Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur. Around 1,777 works have been undertaken, with 10,000-kilometre-long HA roads to be constructed. “The banks should follow up on the loans required for these projects,” said Fadnavis.

Those present at the meeting were the Public Works Department minister Chandrakant Patil, Eknath Shinde, Employment Guarantee Scheme minister, Jaykumar Rawal, state minister Pravin Pote-Patil, chairman of the State Bank of India, Rajnish Kumar, were present, Chief Secretary UPS Madan, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and the secretaries of concerned departments.