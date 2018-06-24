Banker seeks sex for crop loan

Mumbai : A branch manager of Central Bank of India in Buldhana district has been booked for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a farmer’s wife seeking crop loan on Friday. The woman had accompanied her husband to the bank where they had applied for a crop loan at Datala in the Malakapur Tehsil on Thursday morning, police said.

Branch manager Rajesh Hivase had sought the woman’s contact details for processing a loan after which he called her up and allegedly used obscene language and demanded sexual favours, they said.

Later, Hivase sent a peon to the woman’s home, asking her to comply. The peon allegedly told the woman that Hivase will pass the required farm loan and also extend benefits under a special package if she agreed. The woman recorded the phone conversation and filed a complaint with the local police the same day, they said. A complaint has been registered against the manager and the peon, Manoj Chavan, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, they said. Both the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, the police said.

Chavan (37) was arrested on Saturday from Daryapur village where he had gone to attend a marriage, Girish Bobade, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Buldhana said. Bobade added that Chavan had been brought to Malkapur police station for further investigation.