Bank of Baroda robbery: Police seize gold bars worth Rs 58 lakh which were made from stolen jewellery

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai crime branch have seized gold bars worth Rs.58 lakhs which was stolen from Bank of Baroda at Juinagar at Sanpada. According to a police official, “We have recovered gold bars weighing two kilograms worth Rs 58 lakh from the accused. They had melted the stolen gold jewellery into gold bars to evade arrest. We suspect that the remaining stolen jewellery has also been melted and converted into gold bars. We are further investigating regarding the remaining gold jewellery.”

On Wednesday, a team of police officials were interrogating three gold jewellers at Nashik in connection with stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 3.19 crore. During interrogation of the arrested accused Sanjay Wagh, a goldsmith from Malegaon near Nashik, it was found that the gold jewellery had been purchased by three jewellers in Nashik. Wagh was arrested late on Monday night from Malegaon and brought to Navi Mumbai for interrogation.

A total of seven people have been arrested so far in this case. Earlier, the accused Shravan Hegde, Moin Shaikh, Hali Ali Mirza Beig, Anjan Manjhi, Moinuddin Shaikh, Kamlesh Mishra and Wagh were arrested in this case. The robbery was conducted between November 11 and November 12 at night at the Bank of Baroda Branch at Juinagar. 30 lockers out of 225 lockers were looted by the robbers from a 25 feet-tunnel across Balaji store which is next to the bank.