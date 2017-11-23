Bank of Baroda robbery: Navi Mumbai police interrogates three Nashik jewellers

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police are presently interrogating three jewellers in Nashik who are suspected to have purchased the gold jewellery worth Rs 3 crore stolen in the heist at Bank of Baroda at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai. According to a police official, “During the interrogation of the accused Sanjay Wagh, a goldsmith from Malegaon near Nashik, it was found that the gold jewellery had been purchased by the three jewellers in Nashik. Our teams are in Nashik and have been interrogating them.”

Wagh was arrested on Monday late night from Malegaon and brought to Navi Mumbai for interrogation. Meanwhile, on Tuesday late night, the police have arrested another accused Kamlesh Mishra from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Mishra was staying in a flat at Nallasopara along with mastermind Deepak Mishra who is presently wanted in the case.

“We believe that Deepak has been changing locations and is presently hiding in Uttar Pradesh. We are going through the Call Details Records (CDR) of Kamlesh to get more details about Deepak. We are suspecting that he was in touch with Kamlesh after the heist,” said the official. Earlier, the accused Shravan Hegde, Moin Shaikh, Hali Ali Mirza Beig and Anjan Manjhi were arrested on Saturday night.

The robbery was conducted in the intervening night of November 11 and November 12 at the Bank of Baroda Branch at Juinagar more than ten days ago. 30 lockers out of 225 lockers were looted by the robbers from a 25 feet-tunnel across Balaji Store which is next to the bank.