Bank of Baroda heist case: Navi Mumbai crime branch arrest sixth accused from West Bengal

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai crime branch have arrested a sixth person late on Monday night in connection with the Bank of Baroda heist. But they are yet to interrogate the accused, Moinuddin Shaikh, who was arrested from West Bengal.

According to Kiran Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, “We are yet to seek Patil’s custody. He has not been brought to Navi Mumbai as yet. We shall be interrogating him to get the whereabouts of his accomplices in the crime. This is the sixth arrest in the case.” Shaikh was arrested from Howrah in West Bengal on Monday night. He was hiding at a relative’s place.

According to Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), “Our teams are on the lookout for suspects in Mumbai, Dhule (Maharashtra), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. I cannot disclose anything since it may hamper the investigations.” The police have identified two suspects in the case who are presently wanted from Uttar Pradesh. The police believe that the main suspect Deepak Mishra (30) and Kamlesh Mishra (45), residents of Nallasopara are presently hiding at their place at Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official,“A team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to trace the two accused. We have got information that the two accused are in possession of gold jewellery worth Rs 3 crore.” On Tuesday, the police were interrogating accused Shravan Hegde, Moin Shaikh, Hali Ali Mirza Beig and Anjan Manjhi who were arrested on Saturday night. The accused had dug a tunnel to reach the locker room of the bank in Juinagar. Shaikh and Beig are residents of Bainganwadi at Govandi. 30 lockers out of 225 lockers were looted by robbers over the weekend last week. The accused had stolen gold and silver jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 3.19 crore