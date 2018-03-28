Bangladesh High Commissioner says, Rohingya crisis not limited to Bangladesh only

Mumbai: Over one million Rohingyas are residing in Bangladesh today. These unemployed, distressed group of people, would be of concern not just for Bangladesh but other neighbouring countries too, said Bangladesh High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Ali said, “I believe that Rohingya issue should be resolved and it is both in the interest of Bangladesh and India. It is our problem today but it will be your problem tomorrow.” He stressed that having huge number of unemployed vulnerable Rohingyas will be a huge problem. Hours after Ali made this statement, there were reports that stated Bangladesh security forces have seized nearly nine million methamphetamine pills in less than three months, after influx of Rohingya refugees.

Ali also added that there has been some agreement that has been signed in this regard for the rehabilitation of the refugees. “India has done an agreement with Myanmar government. We are trying to put pressure on Myanmar jointly and individually on this issue,” he added. Calling the refugee issue ‘humanitarian crisis in modern world’, Ali said, “It is better for both of us—India and Bangladesh, to see to it that the issue is settled. If there is a fire in the neighbourhood sooner or later, it will end up effecting all of us.”

At present, Bangladesh has been able to resolve the issue of terrorism in their soil. “There is no security concern or issue which has been raised by both sides and is not been resolved. I would like to reassure you as long as Sheikh Hasina is in power, she will see to it that security prevails in the region.” He claimed that in last nine years, there has been no major terrorist activity in the regions.