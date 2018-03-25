Bandra-Worli Sealink toll to increase from April 1

Mumbai : From midnight of March 31, Mumbaikars will have to shell out more for using the Bandra-Worli sea link. A senior official from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Ltd confirmed news of a hike in toll rates. However, there is no clarity on the impact this hike is going to make on the public’s wallet.

MSRDC officials to justify the hike cited a notification, which mandates a revision of rates by 18 per cent every three years. In March 2015, the one-way toll on the sea link was revised to Rs 60 from Rs 55, the two-way (return pass) ticket will cost Rs 90 against earlier Rs 82.50. Going by the “prolonged” contracts, the private toll collector is expected to rake in Rs 11,540 crore at the five entry points to the city by 2026, which is more than five times the amount deposited by the concessionaire with the state to maintain Mumbai’s flyovers and the Eastern and Western Express Highways.

According to the latest notification issued by the state government, the toll tariff for other types of vehicles too has been increased. “As per powers conferred under the Bombay Motor Vehicles Tax Act 1958 and other powers, the government of Maharashtra hereby declares that a toll shall be levied with a revised amount from April 1, 2018, which will continue till March 31, 2021,” said a senior official.