Bandra-Versova sea link: BMC, MSRDC hit roadblock over sealink extension

Mumbai: There are plans to extend the proposed Bandra-Versova sea link up to Virar. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may have to reconsider its ambitious coastal road plan (western region), linking Versova and Kandivli.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is pushing to extend the 17-km-long sea link, which could mean the civic body may have to alter its plan. The total length and the cost of the sea link extension is not yet known.

However, MSRDC officials said the financial viability of these two projects in terms of traffic may become an issue since there cannot be two parallel roads on the same route. “We are in talks with the state government and the BMC on their plans for the coastal road till Kandivali. As we are planning an extension till Virar, it would not be advisable to have the coastal road on a parallel route. However, it all depends on the state government now,” said an MSRDC official on the condition of anonymity.

Also, there were plans to extend the coastal road from Kandivli to Ghodbunder Road, for which the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was asked to prepare a feasibility report. Earlier, the BMC had scrapped the plan for a coastal road between Bandra and Versova due to strong opposition from Juhu residents over a proposed underwater tunnel the project would have entailed. Residents had claimed the tunnel would disrupt marine life and destroy its beauty. Following this, the government had then assigned MSRDC to come up with a plan for a sea link between Bandra and Versova.