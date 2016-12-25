Bandra rises to honour ‘melody king’ Mohd Rafi

Mumbai : Two new landmarks were named after Bollywood’s legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on Saturday, which marked his 92nd birth anniversary. The new landmarks were inaugurated in Bandra’s Pali Hill area, where the singer resided. Moreover, a function was also organised at Rang Sharda Hall Bandra for the fans of Rafi sahib.

Bandra’s 16th Road was renamed as Mohd Rafi Marg in an honour to the legendary singer. Also the Hill Road-SV Road junction was revamped and shaped into a golden ball, reflecting the artiste’s timeless ‘golden voice’.

Apart from BJP MP Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, city Deputy Mayor Alka Kerkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vasant Prabhu, Assistant Commissioner Sharad Ugade, singer S.D Balasubramanian, Radio Jockey Anmol, family members of the legendary singer and fans in large numbers were present on the occasion.

Rafi was honoured with Padma Shri in 1967. He has numerous hit songs to his credit including several duets with famous playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

“There is a plaque at the junction of Hill Road and S V Road that reads Padmashri Mohammed Rafi Chowk. We still love him and remember him so much even 36 years after his passing away. We also gave a token of appreciation to the members of our fan club,” one of the fans G.M Ansari said.

BJP MP Shahnawaz Hussain, while addressing the crowd, spoke about the lifestyle of Rafi sahib and how he used to connect people by his melodious voice. Hussain aid, “Rafi sahib has been instrumental in connecting people within and outside India through his golden melodious voice. He had an amazing quality to bring people together.”

Mohammed Rafi made his first public performance at the age of 13 in 1937 in Lahore at a concert featuring K L Saigal. Rafi made his Bollywood debut in 1945 with ‘Gaon Ki Gori’. His very last song was for the movie ‘Aas Paas’, which he recorded with Laxmikant-Pyarelal. From romantic songs to the peppy dance numbers, Rafi gave his 40 golden years of unforgettable melodies to the Indian cinema.