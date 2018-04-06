Bandra Reclamation societies turn green and do their bit for waste management

Mumbai: One of suburban Mumbai’s posh areas — ‘Bandra Reclamation’ — will be proud for their effort towards waste management. Bravo, the Non Government Organisation (NGO) played key role for the success because at present maximum residential housing societies over there have started composting their waste. They have provided composting pits to start the initiative without any hurdle by Bravo.

Deepika Dsouza, one of the active member of Bravo said in association with Bajaj they have managed to provide compositing pits to the housing societies. “Awareness among citizens is very important our people from last several years are asking citizens to segregate dry and wet waste and compost.However, after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) cracked the whip against bulk waste generators who produce 100 kilogram and above of garbage, people realised the importance of waste management in true sense,”remarked Deepika.

She added that they successfully managed to provide composting pits to around nineteen housing societies including Mount Marry Church, Bandra Fire Brigade station. Also, two separate composting pits have been given to the Bandra civic body exclusively to compost nirmalya waste (flower waste) which is generated from different temples and other sacred places.

Vidya Vaidya, another activist added, “The nirmalya waste cannot be mixed with kitchen waste or any other waste. Therefore the separate pits have been provided to respect the religious sentiments of the people. BMC will install these two composting pits of 60 kg each to the Kadeshwari waste composting centre in Bandra.” The NGO in association with Stree Mukti Sanghatan is also giving employment opportunity to people who are search of jobs through their visionary mission to make Bandra Reclamation area into zero garbage. It has taken up the initiative at war footing level.