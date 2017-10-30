Bandra fire incident: Local resident arrested over Garib Nagar slum fire

Mumbai: In the latest development regarding the Garib Nagar slum fire near Bandra railway station, a local resident was arrested for his alleged role in the fire. The said incident had happened on Thursday, which has left hundreds of people homeless. Sabir Khan has been booked under several IPC sections for criminal conspiracy, endangering lives and safety of people, and causing a fire with an intent to destroy a house.

Senior PI Subhash Jadhav, Nirmal Nagar police station told The Hindu, “We believe there are more people involved. We are trying to identify and nab his accomplices.”

Police said Khan owned a garments workshop and lived with his four brothers in the slum. His shop and home too were destroyed in the fire. “His house and those of his accomplices were to be demolished. They started this fire to divert attention and stop the demolitions,” an officer said. On Sunday, Mr. Khan’s neighbours insisted he was being made a scapegoat, though they agreed the fire seemed to be part of a deliberate plan, reported The Hindu.

Police further said that Khan and his friends started the first fire in the houses below the ticket counter after the BMC squad had demolished some houses and moved ahead with their operation. One of them belonged to Sayeed Ahmed Qureshi, a resident for 25 years.

He said, “Around 1,30 p.m., I returned from namaaz to find my house being demolished and my wife in a state of shock.” Qureshi alleged the BMC didn’t allow them to take their belongings. He took his wife to a hospital in Dongri with their son’s help, fearing a heart attack. “Around 3 p.m., A friend called to say a fire has broken out in my home,” he said.

Locals alleged the fire destroyed homes that were not on BMC’s demolition list. While estimates are still being put together, residents said the fire caused losses worth several crores of damage and it has completely ruined their lives. Meanwhile, the BMC is set to resume its demolition drive on Monday and carry forward with their actions.